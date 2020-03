This content was published on March 16, 2020 10:58 AM

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia on Monday banned all foreigners from entering the country over coronavirus concerns the prime minister's spokesman, Irakli Chikovani, told a briefing.

Georgia has reported 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

