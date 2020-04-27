People eat lunch on an outdoor patio at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar as an employee wearing a mask sweeps on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public as part of the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Smyrna, Georgia, U.S. April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia, at the vanguard of states testing the safety of reopening the U.S. economy in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, permitted restaurant dining for the first time in a month on Monday while governors in regions with fewer cases also eased restrictions.

Eager to revive battered commerce despite warnings from public health experts about the lack of testing, a handful of states from Montana to Mississippi were also set to reopen some workplaces deemed to be nonessential.

Alaska, Oklahoma and South Carolina, along with Georgia, previously took such steps, after weeks of mandatory lockdowns that have thrown millions of Americans out of work and led to forecasts that an economic shock of historic proportions is at hand.

President Donald Trump and some local officials have criticized Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for forging ahead to add restaurants and movie theatres to the list of businesses - hair and nail salons, barber shops and tattoo parlours - that he allowed to reopen last week, albeit with social-distancing restrictions still in force.

No companies are required to reopen, and it remained to be seen how many merchants would choose to return to business and how many customers would show up if they do.

Some owners and managers of eateries in Atlanta, the state's largest city and capital, were less than enthusiastic.

"It's not safe," said Brian Maloof, owner of Manuel's Tavern, a fixture for more than 60 years. "I don't know when we'll open, but I'm afraid it won't be anytime soon."

But Moe's Original BBQ by the Georgia Tech campus hung an open sign on the door for the first time in a month.

"I don't know if this is a big step to normal, but at least it's something," owner Brian Mancuso said of his trickle of lunch customers.

In the hardest-hit states of New York and New Jersey, part of a metropolitan region of about 32 million people, governors signalled that even limited restarting of business activities was at least weeks away.

Even though Georgia has allowed movie theatres to reopen, three major movie theatre chains - AMC, Regal and Cinemark - as well as most if not all smaller exhibitors have no plans to reopen anywhere for the time being.

"We don't feel it's safe enough for our staff or our customers to just open up for regular business, even with sort of preventive measures," said Christopher Escobar, owner of the Plaza Theater, billed as Atlanta's only independent cinema.

Drive-in theatres may be an exception. The Swan Drive-In Theatre in Blue Ridge, north of Atlanta, planned to open this weekend, with new rules for parking and concessions to assure social distancing.

UNEMPLOYMENT SHOCK

Business shutdowns to stem the spread of coronavirus have led to a record 26.5 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March - nearly one in six workers - with the Trump administration projecting that the jobless rate will likely hit 16% or more in April.

Almost a third of all U.S. adults have already reported seeing their jobs or finances diminished by the pandemic, according to a Gallup survey released on Monday.

The states moving ahead with reopenings, by and large, are concentrated in the South, the Midwest and the mountain West, where outbreaks have generally been less severe than in the Northeast.

The more densely populated states of New York and New Jersey, by contrast, account for nearly 30,000 COVID-19 fatalities, or more than half the U.S. total of more than 56,000 as coronavirus cases approached 1 million on Monday.

Georgia ranks 11th among the 50 U.S. states in number of deaths, with 994.

Public health authorities warn that increasing human interactions and economic activity now, without the means to do so safely, may spark a fresh surge of infections just as social distancing measures appeared to be bringing cases under control.

Federal guidelines call for a state to register 14 days of declining case numbers before moving ahead with a phased-in relaxation of restrictions. The guidelines also call for greatly expanded testing to systematically screen for infected people who may be contagious, and to trace their contacts with others they might have exposed.

PATCHWORK

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx advised him on Monday his state satisfied reopening criteria. DeSantis said he would work with heavily impacted areas, including greater Miami, to see if their reopening timeframes would differ.

In the Midwest, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday outlined "first steps" for easing restrictions, with elective surgeries being permitted to resume this week before moves to restart the state's manufacturing and retail sectors.

Ohio's blueprint contrasted with the more cautious approach of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who said she would not be held to "artificial timelines."

The divergent progressions could complicate matters for automakers and others with interdependent industrial operations in the region.

Under a plan outlined on Monday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, dental and medical practices and churches will be allowed to reopen on May 1, but gyms, barbershops, nail salons and bars will remain shuttered for now.

Officials in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts have for weeks emphasized more testing and contact tracing must be in place before they implement roadmaps for relaxing stay-at-home orders and other restrictions.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that any easing must be carefully monitored and fit into a multi-state plan. Cuomo said he would likely extend stay-home orders in much of the state on May 15 but may reopen some businesses, including manufacturing and construction, in areas with fewer cases of the virus.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Susan Heavey in Washington; additional reporting by Maria Caspani, Jessica Resnick-Ault, Barbara Goldberg, Nathan Layne, Andrew Hay, Lisa Shumaker, Sharon Bernstein, Ben Klayman, Michael Martina and Jill Serjeant; writing by Grant McCool and Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Sonya Hepinstall)

