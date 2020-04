This content was published on April 6, 2020 4:10 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks about measures taken by the government to stop further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a briefing at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 6, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic is the European Union's biggest test, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that it was important that the bloc emerges strong from the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.

"In my view, Europe, the European Union is facing the biggest test since its foundation," Merkel said. "We have a big health challenge that is impacting all member states however differently."

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)

