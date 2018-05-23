External Content

An aerial view ahead of the G20 summit shows the Elbphilharmonie (Philharmonic Hall) in Hamburg, Germany, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - The northern German city of Hamburg will introduce a ban on old diesel vehicles on two streets on May 31, the city's government said on Wednesday, raising pressure on Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> and other carmakers to provide fixes for polluting models. The move follows a ruling by Germany's top administrative court earlier this month to bring air pollution levels in line with European Union rules. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has long sought to avoid bans. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

