This content was published on October 5, 2018 11:34 AM Oct 5, 2018 - 11:34

A general view shows the headquarters of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, formerly known as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is almost certain that Russia is behind a series of global cyber attacks, a spokesman in Berlin said on Friday, urging Moscow to end such operations. "We have full confidence in the assessment of the British and Dutch authorities. The (German) government is also almost certain that the Russian GRU secret service is behind the APT28 campaign," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding that Berlin took the threat of cyber attacks very seriously. Western countries issued coordinated denunciations of Russia on Thursday for running what they described as a global hacking campaign, targeting institutions from sports anti-doping bodies to a nuclear power company and the chemical weapons watchdog. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

