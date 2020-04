FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz addresses a news conference after a Bavarian cabinet meeting in Munich, Germany, March 31, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Peter Kneffel/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Friday that in-kind medical donations are now exempt from value added tax until the end of the year and the same applies to staff being made available for medical purposes free of charge.

"I'm deeply moved by the strong solidarity we're seeing at work in our country at the moment. Many donations are being made to hospitals, doctors' practices and care facilities. We want to support this aid," Scholz said.

"I expect companies to be even more willing to make donations now," he added.

The Finance Ministry said that bonus payments to reward employees for their work during the coronavirus crisis would be tax-free up to an amount of 1,500 euros ($1,618.20) in 2020.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Thomas Escritt)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018