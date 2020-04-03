BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants to extend to another four countries stricter border controls designed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and oblige passengers arriving by air to enter quarantine, Der Spiegel reported.

According to the magazine, the federal cabinet is due to discuss on Monday the new proposals, which would allow only those with a good reasons - such as cross-borders commuters - to enter from Poland, Czechia, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Similar restrictions are already in place for Germany's other neighbours Austria, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)

