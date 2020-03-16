FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg will halt air travel in coming days due to the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Monday.

The government is looking into exceptions for air freight, he added.

Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to some of Germany's largest companies, is among the hardest-hit German states and is home to Stuttgart and Karlsruhe airports.

Focus Online earlier reported the state is aiming to stop flight operations at its airports.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters