This content was published on October 4, 2018 2:17 PM Oct 4, 2018 - 14:17

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in Jerusalem October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (reuters_tickers)

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Germany and Israel agree that Iran should never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons but they differ on how to achieve this goal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday at a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We are very convinced and strongly share Israel's position that everything must be done to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Where we are not always united is on the path to this goal," Merkel said. She added that Iran's military presence in Syria and Lebanon was a threat to Israel. (Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr in Berlin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Reuters