August 5, 2019

FILE PHOTO: A European flag flutters near a red-white pole, marking the new geographical centre of the European Union in case of Brexit in Gadheim, Germany, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is prepared for all possible scenarios regarding Britain's expected departure from the European Union, a spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin was still aiming to secure a Brexit deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

"We still want Britain to have an orderly exit from the European Union," a spokeswoman told a news conference. "A no deal Brexit would be in nobody's interests."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

