BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is prepared for all possible scenarios regarding Britain's expected departure from the European Union, a spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin was still aiming to secure a Brexit deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

"We still want Britain to have an orderly exit from the European Union," a spokeswoman told a news conference. "A no deal Brexit would be in nobody's interests."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters