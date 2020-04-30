BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Police conducted early morning raids in Germany to detain suspected members of the group. Security officials believe up to 1,050 people in Germany are part of Hezbollah's extremist wing.

"Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Shiite terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Germany," tweeted a ministry spokesman.

Germany had previously distinguished between Hezbollah's political arm and its military units, which have fought alongside President Bashar al-Assad's army in Syria.

