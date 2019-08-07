BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's armed forces have grounded all Tiger helicopters after European group Eurocopter issued a safety warning, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.
Spiegel said Eurocopter, a unit of Airbus <AIR.PA>, had warned that a component in the rotor control could malfunction and cause a crash. A spokesman for the German defence ministry was not available for comment.
A German pilot died and another was injured in a Eurocopter crash last month.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Joseph Nasr)