BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's armed forces have grounded all Tiger helicopters after European group Eurocopter issued a safety warning, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

Spiegel said Eurocopter, a unit of Airbus <AIR.PA>, had warned that a component in the rotor control could malfunction and cause a crash. A spokesman for the German defence ministry was not available for comment.

A German pilot died and another was injured in a Eurocopter crash last month.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Joseph Nasr)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters