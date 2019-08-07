This content was published on August 7, 2019 2:51 PM

FILE PHOTO: German Air Force Tiger attack helicopters land during a flight demonstration by German Bundeswehr at the U.S. military base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's armed forces have grounded all Tiger helicopters after European group Eurocopter issued a safety warning, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

Spiegel said Eurocopter, a unit of Airbus <AIR.PA>, had warned that a component in the rotor control could malfunction and cause a crash. A spokesman for the German defence ministry was not available for comment.

A German pilot died and another was injured in a Eurocopter crash last month.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Joseph Nasr)

