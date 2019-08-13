STRALSUND (Reuters) - Germany will introduce some sort of carbon emissions pricing to achieve its climate goals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that she favours issuance of CO2 certificates to reduce such emissions.

"We will need a pricing system for carbon emissions," Merkel said in a panel discussion in the Baltic Sea town of Stralsund.

Such a mechanism could be implemented via taxes or CO2 certificates, though the latter could allow the government greater control, she added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by David Goodman)

