This content was published on April 26, 2020 8:07 AM

A woman wearing a protective face mask checks masks in a trader stand, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, on a weekly market in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,737 to 154,175, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

On Saturday, confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,055.

Germany's death toll rose by 140 to 5,640, the RKI said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)

