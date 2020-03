This content was published on March 12, 2020 12:18 PM

FILE PHOTO: People wait outside a newly opened coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clearing up center in Berlin, Germany March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control had published its latest figures on Wednesday evening, showing 1,567 confirmed cases and 3 deaths related to the virus.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

