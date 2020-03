This content was published on March 9, 2020 9:12 AM

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of the cases, 484, were in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Paul Carrel)

