This content was published on April 17, 2020 5:54 AM

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,380 to 133,830, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday, marking a third straight day of new infections acclerating.

The reported death toll has risen by 299 to 3,868, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

