This content was published on April 19, 2020 6:19 AM

Visitors of a weekly market wear protective masks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Dresden, Germany, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,458 to 139,897, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

That was lower than a 3,609 increase reported on Saturday, by when cases of infections had been increasing for four days in a row.

The reported death toll has risen by 184 to 4,294, the Sunday tally showed.

That was down from a day-on-day increase shown on Saturday of 242, and 299 on Friday.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Richard Pullin)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes