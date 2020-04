This content was published on April 12, 2020 5:42 AM

FILE PHOTO: Employees of the city administration of Kamenz pack protection masks for sending by mail to the households of the city, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Kamenz, Germany, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 on Sunday to 120,479, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported on Saturday, and marked the second decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673.

