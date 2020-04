This content was published on April 16, 2020 7:04 AM

FILE PHOTO: A woman crosses the square to the main railway station, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.

The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes