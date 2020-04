This content was published on April 18, 2020 6:03 AM

Visitors of a weekly market wear protective masks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Dresden, Germany, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.

The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed.

