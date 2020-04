This content was published on April 3, 2020 5:41 AM

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers take samples from patients at a coronavirus drive-in test centre at the fair grounds in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Peter Steffen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's coronavirus infections have risen to 79,696, with 1,017 deaths, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

Cases rose 6,174 from the previous day, while the death toll climbed by 145, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

