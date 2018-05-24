External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 24, 2018 5:24 AM May 24, 2018 - 05:24

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday China and Germany are standing by the existing nuclear deal with Iran after the United States left the 2015 accord earlier this month. Merkel made the comment during a joint news briefing with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at Beijing's Great Hall of the People during a two-day visit to China. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Thomas Peter and Tom Daly; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Paul Tait) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters