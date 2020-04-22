BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic and their response to it, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding it would be important to establish facts about the outbreak to learn lessons for the future.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought support for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the German foreign ministry reiterated the German position that it supported the World Health Organization (WHO) and wanted it strengthened.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters