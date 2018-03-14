External Content

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May after a news conference in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Angela Merkel will head to France on Friday, the first foreign trip of her fourth term as chancellor, to discuss bilateral, European and international topics with French President Emmanuel Macron, a German government spokesman said. Earlier on Wednesday, German lawmakers re-elected Merkel as chancellor of Europe's biggest economy, almost six months after a federal election. Macron is keen to push ahead with plans for euro zone reforms. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

