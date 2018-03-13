External Content

This content was published on March 13, 2018 4:14 PM Mar 13, 2018 - 16:14

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May after a news conference in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Angela Merkel will talk to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, several German lawmakers from her conservative bloc said after a meeting with the chancellor. They did not give any details about what the pair would discuss. Earlier on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel condemned a nerve agent attack in England on a former spy that the British government has blamed on Russia, and said the perpetrators must be held accountable. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Reuters