March 16, 2018

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany's new finance minister said on Friday after talks with his French counterpart that he wanted to be a force for further integration in the euro zone in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who replaced austerity champion Wolfgang Schaeuble, replied with a simple "yes" when a journalist asked him if he intended to push for further convergence in the single currency area. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Joseph Nasr in Berlin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

