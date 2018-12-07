Germany sees no new EU sanctions on Russia for now

EU Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini (R) speaks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during the United Nations Conference on Afghanistan on November 28, 2018 at the UN Offices in Geneva, Switzerland. Fabrice COFFRINI/Pool via REUTERS

LISBON (Reuters) - Germany does not envision EU sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine as long as de-escalation efforts continue, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"At this time I believe it would be wrong to talk about new sanctions, because efforts are being made to reduce tensions," he told a briefing after meeting his counterpart in Lisbon.

"From the German side, there will be no proposal for new sanctions," he added. "I don't see a consensus in the EU for new sanctions."

(Reporting by Sergio Gonaclves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

