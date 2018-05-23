External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 23, 2018 12:57 PM May 23, 2018 - 12:57

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer arrives before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Bremen regional branch of Germany's migration agency will stop taking decisions about asylum applications, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, after an internal agency report showed people were wrongly granted asylum there. "Confidence in the quality of the asylum procedures and the integrity of the Bremen arrival centre (for refugees) has been massively damaged," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Paul Carrel) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters