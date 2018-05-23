Germany stops regional migration agency taking asylum decisions
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer arrives before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch(reuters_tickers)
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Bremen regional branch of Germany's migration agency will stop taking decisions about asylum applications, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, after an internal agency report showed people were wrongly granted asylum there.
"Confidence in the quality of the asylum procedures and the integrity of the Bremen arrival centre (for refugees) has been massively damaged," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Paul Carrel)
