This content was published on March 22, 2020 5:43 PM

North Rhine Westphalia State Premier Armin Laschet makes a media statement on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 22, 2020. Roland Weihrauch/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany will ban public meetings of more than two people unless they are about work on slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia state said on Sunday.

"The danger lies in the direct social interaction," state premier Armin Laschet said, adding that the federal government and regional states had agreed on the stricter rules.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018