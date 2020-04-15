This content was published on April 15, 2020 12:39 PM

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a media briefing about measures of the German government to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to extend social distancing rules by an additional two weeks until May 3, according to a draft proposal agreed between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country's 16 states seen by Reuters.

The proposals include reopening schools gradually starting May 4, with priority given to primary and secondary pupils in final years, while daycare centres will remain shut. Schools must prepare a hygiene plan before they reopen their doors.

Religious gatherings will remain banned while some retailers will be allowed to open.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

