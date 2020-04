This content was published on April 29, 2020 5:58 AM

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet will on Wednesday extend a travel warning for all tourism trips abroad until at least June 14, magazine Der Spiegel reported, saying that a Foreign Ministry document to that effect had been agreed with other ministries.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes