External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 16, 2018 12:00 PM Mar 16, 2018 - 12:00

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announces the disbandment of police operations against illegal drugs at the Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines early January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The president of the International Criminal Court's member assembly said on Friday he regretted an announcement by the Philippines that it intends to withdraw from the court. O-Gon Kwon of South Korea encouraged the country to remain a member and "engage in dialogue" rather than withdrawing, which he said would hurt the court's efforts to punish war crimes and crimes against humanity. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte this week announced his intention to withdraw from the court because he believed prosecutors were treating him unfairly. There is no investigation against Duterte, though ICC prosecutors are conducting a "preliminary examination", or review, of his government's war on drugs, in which thousands of alleged dealers have been killed. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters