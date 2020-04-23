This content was published on April 23, 2020 11:33 AM

Municipal workers wearing protective suits disinfect Syntagma square, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday extended its general coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4, saying any relaxation would be staggered out over May and June.

Greek authorities imposed a blanket shutdown of public life from mid-March to stem coronavirus contagion, and the country has recorded a significantly lower outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease than many other European nations.

Restrictions, which include movements by members of the public only with an officially approved permit, will be extended to May 4 from April 27, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a news briefing.

"The objective of the confinement measures is not to remain in a glass bowl, stuck in our homes. The objective is to take our lives back and win back our way of life which was temporarily deprived of us by this cunning and invisible enemy," Petsas said.

By Wednesday evening, Greece had reported 2,408 cases of COVID-19 and 121 deaths.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

