This content was published on March 13, 2018 4:07 PM Mar 13, 2018 - 16:07

Greenland’s Prime Minister Kim Kielsen stands in his office with a giant photograph of a sea eagle in Nuke, Greenland, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle (reuters_tickers)

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Greenland's parliament has decided that the election called by Prime Minister Kim Kielsen last week is to be held on April 24, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR, reported on Tuesday. Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alison Williams)

