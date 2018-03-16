The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A Guam archbishop accused of sexually abusing minors in the 1970s was found guilty by a Vatican tribunal on Friday, the Holy See said.

Five judges from the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith sacked Anthony Apuron, archbishop in the capital city of Agana, and told him he could no longer reside in the Archdiocese of Guam after their ruling, the Vatican said in a statement.

It said Anthony Apuron had denied all the charges and had 60 days to appeal the ruling.

The tribunal found Apuron "guilty of certain of the accusations" without giving details, the statement said.

It imposed "the penalties of privation of office and prohibition of residence in the Archdiocese of Guam."

If Apuron appeals, those penalties will be suspended until the final ruling.

Thousands of cases of sexual abuse of children by priests have come to light around the world in recent decades as investigations have encouraged long-silent victims to go public with their complaints.

Victim support groups have repeatedly criticised the Vatican's response, saying successive popes failed to grasp the gravity of the situation.

