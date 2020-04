This content was published on April 12, 2020 3:01 AM

Artisan Claudia de Paz hangs a pinata depicting the coronavirus outside her workshop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the Central American nation's total to 153 cases, President Alejandro Giammattei said.

Three people have died from coronavirus infections in Guatemala so far, officials say.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

