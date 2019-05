This content was published on May 26, 2019 3:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's ambassador to Mexico, Nelson Olivero, was injured in a traffic accident in Mexico City, along with several others from the embassy, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in Saturday's accident. Olivero was transferred to hospital, the statement said.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, Delphine Schrank; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

