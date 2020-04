This content was published on April 19, 2020 2:42 AM

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Saturday that 19 more Guatemalans deported from the United States to the Central American nation have tested positive for coronavirus.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes