This content was published on March 18, 2020 10:18 PM

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Davi Alcolumbre, the head of Brazil's Senate, became the latest high-level political figure to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

Alcolumbre is without severe symptoms, but feels a little sick and is in quarantine at home, the statement said. An initial test had come back negative, but a secondary one was positive, the statement added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chris Reese)

