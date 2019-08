This content was published on August 2, 2019 10:49 AM

KIEV (Reuters) - The head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has submitted his letter of resignation after two months in the service, a statement published on the presidential website said on Friday.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed the existence of a letter of resignation of the chief of his staff," it said.

"The head of the state clarified that he had not signed the letter yet"."

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams)

