This content was published on July 30, 2018 7:21 AM Jul 30, 2018 - 07:21

BEIJING (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed near a bridge in northern Beijing about 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said on its website. The paper gave no information beyond identifying the site of the incident, near the Jixiangsi bridge. A video clip of what appeared to be a crashed helicopter was circulating on Chinese social media, such as the Twitter-like Weibo. Reuters could not immediately verify the report or the video clip. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

