This content was published on April 28, 2020 6:29 PM

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at United Nations Headquarters on a panel about including women in the peace process in Afghanistan, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will endorse the campaign of her fellow Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with her plans.

The endorsement, set to take place at a 3 p.m. briefing online, marks the latest in a series of high-profile Democrats lining up behind Biden ahead of what is expected to be a tight election contest against Republican President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes