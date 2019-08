TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales said on Saturday that the Central American country had not received an official proposal from the United States to act as a safe third country after neighbouring Guatemala struck a migration deal.

Central America has come under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to do more to stop migrants reaching the United States and the deal signed with Guatemala requires migrants to seek asylum there.

"Officially, we have not received any proposal from the United States about (becoming a) safe third country," Rosales said. "If we receive it, we will look into it, analyse it and make decisions."

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram