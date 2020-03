This content was published on March 14, 2020 5:16 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Chad Wolf arrives for a joint message with Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez (not pictured), at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran authorities have detected the Central American country's third case of coronavirus infection, President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Friday.

Speaking on local television, Hernandez said a 64-year-old man was the latest case. The man's "epidemiological link" for infection was a relative, Hernandez said, without explaining whether the transmission had occurred inside Honduras.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Dave Graham)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018