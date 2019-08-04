This content was published on August 4, 2019 1:01 PM

A priest is seen in front of riot police during an anti-extradition bill protest in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters on Sunday, a day after violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police, as China's official news said Beijing would not let the situation go on.

The Chinese-controlled city has been rocked by months of protests against a proposed bill to allow people to be extradited to stand trial in mainland China and a general strike aimed at bringing the city to a halt is planned for Monday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim, Marius Zaharia, Tony Monroe, Felix Tam, Twinnie Siu; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Michael Perry, Kenneth Maxwell and Angus MacSwan)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram