This content was published on October 5, 2018 9:59 AM Oct 5, 2018 - 09:59

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong has declined to renew a work visa for the Asia news editor of the Financial Times, who is also the vice-president of the city's Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC).

"The Hong Kong authorities have rejected an application to renew the work visa of Victor Mallet, Asia news editor at the Financial Times," the newspaper said in a statement.

"This is the first time we have encountered this situation in Hong Kong. We have not been given a reason for the rejection."

Mallet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong's immigration department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes two months after Mallet, who was the FCC's acting president at the time, hosted a speech by an independent activist in a move that was strongly condemned by China's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry had urged the FCC to withdraw its invitation to Andy Chan, a founder of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, which was formally banned by Hong Kong authorities last month. [nL4N1WA1LA]

It was the first outlawing of a political organisation since Britain handed its former colony back to Chinese rule in 1997.

Since then, the territory has been ruled under the "one country, two systems" principle, which promises the city a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

