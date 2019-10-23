HONG KONG (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities are obstructing the case of a murder suspect whose case led to mass street protests in Hong Kong, a Hong Kong government official said on Wednesday.

Secretary for Security John Lee was speaking hours after Chan Tong-kai walked free from jail as the city's government squabbled with Taiwan over how to handle a promised voluntary surrender. Taiwan accuses Chan of murdering his girlfriend.

(Reporting by Noah Sin, Clare Jim and Farah Master; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue)

