This content was published on October 23, 2019 4:59 AM

Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong citizen who was accused of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan last year, bows in front of the media as he leaves from Pik Uk Prison, in Hong Kong, China October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities are obstructing the case of a murder suspect whose case led to mass street protests in Hong Kong, a Hong Kong government official said on Wednesday.

Secretary for Security John Lee was speaking hours after Chan Tong-kai walked free from jail as the city's government squabbled with Taiwan over how to handle a promised voluntary surrender. Taiwan accuses Chan of murdering his girlfriend.

(Reporting by Noah Sin, Clare Jim and Farah Master; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram