This content was published on March 13, 2020 4:09 PM

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wears a protective face mask at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong will from March 17 require travellers from countries in Europe's Schengen border-free travel zone to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, its government said on Friday.

It also issued a red outbound travel alert on European countries, urging the public planning to travel to those countries to adjust their plans and avoid non-essential trips.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Alison Williams)

