HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Monday it was banning all tourist arrivals to the global financial centre amid a spike in imported cases of the coronavirus, as it joins cities worldwide in the battle to contain the spread of the disease.

The government also said it was studying whether to suspend the sale of alcohol in licensed bars and restaurants in the city, which has 318 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths.

(Reporting by Clare Jim, Felix Tam, Donny Kwok and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters